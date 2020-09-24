In what is undoubtedly the most wholesome content we have seen today, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has taken to YouTube to unbox the new Hybrid Theory deluxe box set.

In a video uploaded to the band’s official YouTube channel, Shinoda excitedly showcased what is on offer within the upcoming reissue of their 2000 debut album.

After a few endearingly anxious false starts, Shinoda described it as a “pleasure and privilege” to reveal exactly what the set has in store.

The set comes in three separate physical and digital formats, including a super deluxe box set, super deluxe vinyl box set and deluxe CD.

Each format will include the original Hybrid Theory, as well as the B-Side Rarities, which features 12 previously released tracks from the same era.

As seen in the video, the limited-edition box set consists of five CDs, three DVDs and three vinyl records.

On top of the music, it will also include an 80-page illustrated book featuring previously unseen photos, a replica tour laminate and a poster of late frontman Chester Bennington.

Lastly, it will also feature three lithographs of new art by Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn, as well as Hybrid Theory and reissue art director Frank Maddocks.

Meanwhile, the vinyl box set will feature Hybrid Theory, Reanimation and B-side Rarities each on vinyl.

The set will become available worldwide on Friday, October 9th.

It comes in what has been a busy year for Shinoda, who released his second solo album Dropped Frames, Vol. 1 back in July.

In what seems like a very 2020 twist, Shinoda revealed he took feedback and suggestions for the album from fans who tuned into his regular Twitch livestreams.

Speaking to NME, Shinoda mentioned sometimes being “at odds” with what the fans want him to do.

“Sometimes there’s a friction, and sometimes that makes it worse and sometimes that makes it better. It’s OK that some of these experiments fail,” he said.

Check out Mike Shinoda unboxing the Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Edition Super Deluxe Box Set: