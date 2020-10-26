Mike Tyson has called out Boosie Badazz over comments he made regarding professional basketballer Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, Tyson confronted the rapper over his transphobic remarks from earlier this year.

Following Wade’s appearance on Ellen where he discussed his support of 12-year-old daughter Zaya, Badazz publicly urged Wade to not let her “become a girl.”

“Don’t cut his dick off, bruh,” he said in a since-deleted Instagram video.

Early on in the podcast interview, Tyson asked Badazz why he felt the need to add his two cents to a conversation that had nothing to do with him.

“Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them?” Tyson said (via Revolt.tv).

“Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and by disrespecting them you further yourself from being a homosexual? I’m thinking you may like homosexuals,” he added, seemingly confusing sexuality and gender identity.

Badazz replied that he was “straight as an arrow,” to which Tyson asked, “if you’re straight then why do you offend people?”

“I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it’s a child… that’s why I really got offended, you know,” said Badazz.

“If it was a mother fucking 19-year-old, 18-year-old, grown person, I probably wouldn’t have, I know I wouldn’t have said anything,” he continued.

“A child at 12 can’t make that decision… certain things I talk about, I just felt like that was going too far. You calling him a ‘her,’ that’s going too far. At 12 years old.”

“I agree with you 100 per cent, me, I agree with you right, but check this out. Who the fuck am I to say anything?” “What I think don’t mean a mother fucking thing,” Tyson responded.

While there are also several problematic aspects to Tyson’s comments, we’re glad someone is holding Badazz to account.

Check out the conversation with Boosie Badazz on Hotboxin with Mike Tyson: