Miley Cyrus has insisted that performing her live tour was “worth” contracting COVID and fans aren’t happy about her insensitive comment.

“Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it,” she wrote in a Twitter post.

And, while Cyrus may believe the joy (and dollars) she got as a result of her tour was worth catching COVID, many of her fans beg to differ. The offensive tweet has been met with a huge amount of backlash on social media.

“It’s insensitive to say covid is worth it when a million people died and thousands dealing with long covid. should have just said she had covid,” commented one user. Another added: “Way to downplay the deaths and permanent disability of MILLIONS around the globe who weren’t as lucky and privileged as you.

Some dismayed social media users went on to point out that concerts with hundreds of thousands of attendees hugely raise the change of transmission.

“I’m glad it’s worth it to you, but meeting hundreds of fans a day?? How many people do you think you might have infected? Are all of them going to have the same outcome as you? Will it be worth it to all of them?”

“Yeah I’m sure the people you where around who you gave covid to who will pass it on to other innocent people who will pass it on to someone who it won’t be ok and worth it to will feel the same way. This is one of the reasons it’s still a global pandemic.”

“Is it worth making anyone you’ve come in contact with sick or gathering people together to make each other sick? Let’s be honest, concerts/other gatherings are just COVID parties. Tell me you don’t care about anyone who will likely not fare as well as you without telling me…”

One commenter shared that her family member died of Covid, and stressed that Cyrus’s statement wasn’t correct.

“It was not worth it, Miley. I know you have opportunities to take care of you like pro, you will get some meds and you need to get some rest. my family member died because of cov!d and I would do anything to have him back. this illness isn’t worth anything.”

