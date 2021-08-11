Miley Cyrus has just dropped a new collection of merch, and it’s as unapologetically NSFW as we’ve come to expect from the singer.

Yep, Cyrus’ new ‘Miley Sucks’ range of merchandise features a number of raunchy slogans that are far cry from her days as a Disney kid.

Highlights from the merch drop include a trucker hat that says “Miley can go fuck herself,” as well as a pair of tracksuit pants that read “Fuck Miley Cyrus.”

On top of that, the collection also includes a t-shirt with the phrase “Miley Cyrus made me realise I am gay,” and another shirt that features a nude pin-up illustration alongside the phrase “Miley Cyrus makes me wet.”

For those who are looking for something a little less risqué, you can also purchase a tee that simply says “Miley sucks.”

Prices for the merch range from USD $30 to $160, with preorders able to be made via her official website.

In other news, Cyrus recently took to Instagram to criticise cancel culture in the wake of the controversy surrounding rapper DaBaby.

ICYMI, DaBaby has received widespread backlash for a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Festival last month which included comments like: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS… put your cellphone light up… Fellas if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

In a lengthy post, Cyrus wrote: “@DaBaby check your DMS — would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!”

She continued: “As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness. The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture… but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection.”

“It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn,” she concluded.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out a sneak peek of the ‘Miley Sucks’ merch collection by Miley Cyrus: