DaBaby has claimed that doesn’t know and doesn’t care about Questlove after the Roots’ drummer criticised the rapper for his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud festival.

In case you (somehow) missed it, DaBaby unleashed a homophobic rant while on stage last week, saying: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS… put your cellphone light up… Fellas if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

Understandably, he has since received immense backlash for the remarks, with the likes of Elton John, Madonna and Dua Lipa all condemning his actions.

The latest musician to speak out against DaBaby is Questlove, who took to Instagram to share an imagined “dream list” of artists he’d want to perform at a contemporary version of the 1969 Harlem festival Summer Of Soul. While DaBaby’s name appears on the list, it appears to have been crossed out.

“I’m not trine be all performative smurf & create a social flogging or start some click bait headlines. That’s missing the point,” Questlove wrote.

He continued: “But right is right & his actions are wrong. Somebody Gotta say it: Homophobia/Transphobia/Xenophobia/Misogyny/Racism——this should go w/o saying is morally wrong.”

“I had to say something… black people already have a code about publicly criticizing so I’ll admit i was slow to do this because I mean he don’t know me from Adam…But man…..that shit was not cool at all.”

“Huey Newton wisely stated in the early 70s that we as a people should NEVER go so low in life (with what we been through) that we start oppressing/terrorizing the next man in the way we been terrorized for centuries… Y’all gonna learn that there are other human beings living in the space you are,” he concluded.

In response to Questlove’s post, DaBaby has claimed that he doesn’t know who he is, despite the fact the Roots backed him during a 2019 performance on The Tonight Show.

“I ain’t even tryna be funny when I say… I do not know who dis n***a is dawg,” he wrote on Instagram.

“And I do not care ’bout losing you as a fan my boy lol @questlove. You or any other n***a who wanna play follow the leader. This superstar was a fan of is stand up n***a, yeen never seen one of these huh?”

Check out the Instagram post from Questlove about DaBaby: