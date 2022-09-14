Milk! Records is celebrating 10 wonderful years this December with a collection of exciting parties featuring some of the record label’s finest artists.

Founded in 2012 to release Courtney Barnett‘s first EP, I’ve Got a Friend Called Emily Ferris, Milk! Records has been championing some of the best Australian independent artists over the last decade.

The label’s roster includes such names as Barnett, Jen Cloher, Hachiku, Liz Stringer, The Finks, Jade Imagine, as well as beloved international artists like Sleater-Kinney, Hand Habits, and Chastity Belt.

Throughout its time, Milk! has endeavoured to foster a queer and queer-friendly community of artists and arts workers who aim to make the music industry a space of inclusion, independence, and collaboration.

“It’s amazing and overwhelming to look back and see how much Milk! has grown over ten years. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported the label along the way, thank you for helping us make so many wonderful memories and share so many beautiful albums!” Barnett says.

“I’m looking forward to what comes next, but for now I’m really excited to celebrate this moment with Milk! & Friends in December. See you at the shows!”

Check out the full lineup of Milk! parties below, and keep a look out for more celebratory announcements to come.

Milk! Records 10th Birthday Parties

Friday, December 16th

Oxford Art Factory, Eora/Sydney, NSW (18+)

Courtney Barnett

Hachiku

Kee’ahn

Jess Ribeiro

Lily Morris w/ band

Saturday, December 17th

Phoenix Central Park, Eora/Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

Courtney Barnett + special guests

Friday, December 23rd

Northcote Social Club, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC (All Ages)

Courtney Barnett

Jen Cloher

Hachiku

Kee’ahn

Loose Tooth

The Finks

Friday, December 23rd

Northcote Social Club, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Courtney Barnett

Jen Cloher

Hachiku

Jade Imagine

Liz Stringer