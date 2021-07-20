German folk-pop duo Milky Chance are back with a new lackadaisical single, ‘Colorado’.

‘Colorado’ marks the first release to come from Milky Chance’s new Muggelig Records imprint, a move that has allowed the duo to revert back to their completely independent creative process. “It honestly felt like the early days all over again,” singer Clemens Rehbein said.

“Without any schedules or deadlines, we were back to making music just for ourselves, free to experiment and take risks and have fun with it.

“If there’s a silver lining to the past year, it’s been the chance to take our sound to places we might never otherwise have gone,: explains Rehbein. “You can get tunnel vision being constantly on the road, but having a break like this really gave us a fresh perspective on things.”

‘Colorado’ is a woozy, dazed slice of indie rock written “in a flash of inspiration.” It’s a pensive heartbreak track, masqueraded as a stoner anthem.

“This song is about turning lows into highs,” the duo explain. “When you’re feeling down, there is always one thing you can count on and that is getting high with your friends. Life gets overwhelming, and sometimes you have to push away your sorrow and get back to it tomorrow.”

It marks the first new track we’ve heard from Milky Chance since their standalone 2020 single ‘Don’t Let Me Down’, a collaboration with Jack Johnson.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check it out below.

Listen to ‘Colorado’ by Milky Chance

To celebrate the release of ‘Colorado’, the boys in Milky Chance gave us a glimpse into their secret world, rattling off 5 things we didn’t know about them. Check out what they had to say below.