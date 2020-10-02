Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has spoken of her desire to play the role of late singer Amy Winehouse, saying she had been “impacted by her whole story.”

In a recent video for Netflix Latinoamérica, Millie was asked which historical figure she’d like to bring to life if she had the option to pick anyone, with the 16-year-old responding that she would love play the ‘Rehab’ singer in a film.

“I wouldn’t say she’s historical but I would love to play Amy Winehouse,” the actress said.

“I personally think she is like an icon to R&B and blues and basically the whole culture of music. I just love her music and I really was impacted by her whole story – so I would love to play her.”

It’s not the first time Millie has voiced her love of Winehouse, with the star giving an epic rendition of Amy’s ‘You Know I’m No Good’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year.

News of a potential biopic about Amy Winehouse arose in 2018 when her father, Mitch, revealed in a statement:

“We now feel able to celebrate Amy’s extraordinary life and talent. And we know through the Amy Winehouse Foundation that the true story of her illness can help so many others who might be experiencing similar issues.”

He also shared: “What we want is somebody to portray Amy in the way that she was… the funny, brilliant, charming and horrible person that she was.

“I wouldn’t mind betting it would be an unknown, young, English – London, Cockney – actress who looks a bit like Amy.”

The six-time Grammy winner tragically died in July 2011 at the age of 27 after suffering accidental alcohol poisoning.

Check out Millie Bobby Brown’s impersonation of Amy Winehouse: