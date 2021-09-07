Ministry of Sound is celebrating 30 years of lighting up dancefloors globally. The iconic club maestros are set to celebrate the milestone with a special live event set to take over Perth’s Kings Park and Botanic Garden.

‘Classic’ will see Ministry of Sound enlist the ranks of their orchestra, accompanied by the likes of Montaigne, Adrian Eagle, and Australian DJ Groove Terminator.

Expect to hear luscious, orchestral renditions of beloved classics from the likes of Robert Miles, Underworld, Cafe del Mar, Moby, Laurent Garnier, Shapeshifter, Röyksopp, Robin S, Basement Jaxx, and The Temper Trap.

“We’ve spent the last year rejigging the set and I have to say that this new setlist is sounding pretty epic. Expect to be on your feet dancing from the first song until the final encore!,” Groove Terminator explains of Classical.

Ministry of Sound Classical will descend on Perth’s Kings Park and Botanic Gardens on Saturday, December 11th. In addition to the Classical spectacle, attendees will be privy to performances from the likes of Luke Million, Greg Packer, Casual Connection, and Flex.

General admission tickets go on sale from Monday, September 13th at 10 am. My Live Nation members can secure early bird tickets with a pre-sale kicking off at 10 am on Thursday, September 9th.

Ministry of Sound ‘Classic’

Tickets on sale September 13th 10am

The Ministry Of Sound Orchestra

With Groove Terminator

Plus Guest Vocalists Montaigne & Adrian Eagle

Saturday, 11 December 2021

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth