Former 2NE1 member Minzy has announced that she will be returning with new music, namely her latin-pop inspired new single ‘Fantabulous’. This will be her first release in five months, since July’s ‘Teamo’.

Minzy – known for her powerhouse performances – choreographed the song and penned the lyrics. Composition credits go to Francesca Richard, who’s also worked with Daddy Yankee.

The single will be the latest offering from the singer, who set up her own agency last year after the disbandment of 2NE1 and going solo. Along with the other three members, however – CL, Park Bom, and Sandara Park – Minzy has been teasing fans with the possibility of a 2NE1 reunion for a long time.

In an interview earlier this year, she said that while the quartet has been discussing the possibility of reunion for sometime, nothing has been decided yet.

“We meet each other often. Our leader CL says ‘let’s try it’ and ‘what do you think?’ a lot. Park Bom and Sandara Park also want to reunite. Nothing has been proceeded in detail yet. We’re just at the stages of talking about doing something.” she said at the time.

More recently, CL revealed that we could have received our own version of a 2NE1 comeback through her latest release, ALPHA. In an interview about the making of the album, the star said that Minzy could have featured on a version of her song ‘Let It’ – which has Park Bom and Sandara Park on the credits – but the plans fell through.

“I would love to finish that, by the way, with the girls if I can. I hope Minzy comes through and then we can finish that.” CL said.

Check out ‘Teamo’ by Minzy: