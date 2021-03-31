Ex Misifts singer, Michael Graves was asked to play a concert for extreme right wing group, Proud Boys, the day the US capitol was stormed during a riot. In light of this revelation, it’s been reported the singer will use this booking as evidence to prove the Proud Boys didn’t have a plan to “topple the government” that day.

Graves was a singer in the punk band Misfits from 1995-2000 and began a member of Proud Boys last year. He has revealed that a Proud Boys member asked him to play at a private concert planned for the group on the afternoon of January 6th, the same day the US Capitol was stormed and five people were killed.

Proud Boys are a far right, anti-immigrants, all male group which have allegedly committed violence about their opposing left-wing supporters. BBC reports that a Proud Boy must declare that he is “a Western chauvinist who refuses to apologize for creating the modern world” and says that the group supports traditional gender roles and Trumpian ideas.

Ethan “Rufio” Nordean – a proud member of the Proud Boys – has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds among other charges . However, in court papers files on Monday Nordean’s lawyer says that he had planned to hold what he called a “carefree music party” (featuring Graves) and said that such an event scheduled for the same time as the riot contradicted the notion that the group had a plan to “topple the government” that day.

Graves has backed the claim, saying “These guys have a hard time getting an order together for McDonalds.” Suggesting the group isn’t capable of orchestrating the attack.

Graves shared that he met up with Nordean the day before the attack on the US Capitol and he was asked to play the concert the following day (Jan 6th) between 3pm and 4pm at a private house. Grave agreed to perform but said that he and his manager left Washington as soon as the chaos began at the Capitol.

Graves manager, Aruro Santaella, has backed his claim. “They are not this well-oiled machine” Sanaela said of the Proud Boys.

Controversially, Graves took to his own personal website prior to the riot saying, “I will be in Washington DC on January 5th and 6th taking part in several different missions alongside hundred of thousands of fellow American patriots rally in the capital.”