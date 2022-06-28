Missy Higgins has released the timely new track ‘I Take It Back’, a cut from her recent mini-album Total Control.

“This song is about reclaiming your story, identity and power as a woman,” explained Higgins about the track. “It draws on the history of women being forced into a cultural narrative that diminishes their power.

It creates space for all that fury, resentment and uncomfortable emotion to finally rise to the surface. But it’s also a celebration of everything we have inside us and everything we can achieve once we’ve harnessed this power.”

The other five tracks on Total Control also explored themes of “exploitation and female empowerment”, while also being inspired by musical fragments for certain scenes of the ABC political drama Total Control.

The release of Higgins’ empowering track comes as the music world has been reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark case that protected abortion rights in the country.

P!nk tweeted a very clear message to followers who supported the decision. “Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F—ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F— RIGHT OFF. We good?” the singer wrote.

Others posted reactions on social media, including Taylor Swift, who shared Michelle Obama’s response with the caption: “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

This Thursday night, Higgins will feature in ABC’s 90th birthday celebration. The singer will give a special performance from the breathtaking Rungutjirpa (Simpson’s Gap). It will be a sweet full circle moment for Higgins, having been long associated with the broadcaster since winning triple j Unearthed two decades ago.

