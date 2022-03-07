In light of International Women’s Day tomorrow, Missy Higgins has revealed that her recent music is inspired by the courage Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins have shown while standing up for women’s rights in Australia.

During an interview with Guardian, Higgins said that the issues that both women have openly spoken about were similar to those that were explored in the ABC drama Total Control, which she wrote music for.

“It was mirroring the stuff I was writing about … it seemed serendipitous,” Higgins said. “I’m so disappointed in these white men that are running our country, and I feel like all the women in our country are endlessly disappointed by them.

“It felt like they captured something in this show that was so relevant to what was going on in Australia and so, almost by accident, I started writing about those girls … It made me feel really inspired about the future generation of females.”

It’s not the first time Higgins has voiced her support of the women. Late last year, the singer appeared on a Q&A and applauded both Tame and Higgins for speaking out about discrimination against women.

“Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins have shown us we’re now in this kind of generation where these young women are feeling like they can stand up and call out abuse. And they’re not going to be shut down,” she said.

Higgins also shared that writing music about issues that she’s passionate about is her way of showing support.

“The only thing that I know how to do is write songs – it’s the only way that I know to make even the slightest amount of difference. So that’s what I tend to do to try and contribute to the world in some sort of meaningful way.”

Watch ‘Edge of Someting’ by Missy Higgins: