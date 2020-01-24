Missy Higgins has released her first single of the new decade. The song, ‘Carry You’, appears in the closing credits of Tim Minchin’s TV series Upright.

Higgins and Minchin are long time admirers of each other’s work. Keyboardist/producer Sarah Belkner connected the pair when Minchin suggested Higgins could sing ‘Carry You’ for Upright’s final episode.

Upright was created by The Chaser’s Chris Taylor, who co-wrote the series with Minchin. Minchin stars in the show alongside newcomer Milly Alcock. Although Taylor and Minchin made their names in the comedy world, Upright is a six-part drama.

Accordingly, ‘Carry You’ is a sophisticated ballad led by Higgins’ unmistakable Aussie twang. Belkner’s lean, spacious production complements the song’s emotional pull.

Watch: Missy Higgins – Carry You

“When [Minchin] played me ‘Carry You’ on the piano I instantly felt how beautiful and universal it was and how I might make it my own,” Higgins said.

“When I sang it in the studio, I felt the ache of regret and the longing for connection through the lyrics, which is something any of us can relate to I think.’

‘Carry You’ arrives one week prior to Higgins’ Australian tour, which includes three sold out nights at the Melbourne Zoo. She’ll also perform at West HQ’s brand new Sydney Coliseum Theatre and with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra at Hobart’s Wrest Point Lawns.

Higgins took to Instagram earlier this week to urge substantial climate action from policy makers: “Let the people who vote for policy on your behalf know how much you care. Take a selfie and post it here explaining how you’re feeling. TAG your local member,” she wrote, tagging the member for Warrandyte, Ryan Smith.

See here for more information on Higgins’ upcoming live dates.