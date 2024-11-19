MJ Lenderman, the acclaimed North Carolina-based singer-songwriter, has announced an eagerly anticipated Australia and New Zealand tour for March 2025.

This announcement comes on the heels of his critically acclaimed 2024 album, Manning Fireworks, which has cemented his position as a rising star in the indie rock scene.

The tour will feature MJ Lenderman & The Wind performing across Australia, with a highlight being a headline performance at the iconic Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, March 25th. This prestigious booking underscores Lenderman’s growing status in the music world.

Lenderman and his band will also perform at Meadow Festival while Down Under. They’ll also play Lyttelton, Wellington, and Auckland in New Zealand (see full dates below).

Lenderman’s recent success includes a sold-out North American tour and his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His unique blend of indie rock, characterised by raw guitar solos and introspective lyrics, has earned him praise from publications such as Vulture and The New York Times.

Manning Fireworks, recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios and co-produced with Alex Farrar, has been hailed as an instant indie rock classic. The album showcases Lenderman’s growth as a songwriter, balancing his trademark humour with deeper, more complex themes.

In conjunction with the tour announcement, Lenderman has released a new video for his album track “You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In” (watch below). It was created by Chuck Shreve and Angel James, who state, “A defective model struggles to make sense of the world he’s born into. Ultimately, this is our attempt at a 1:1 remake of Toy Story 2.”

MJ Lenderman & The Wind 2025 Australia Tour

Ticket information available via mjlenderman.com

Friday, March 21st

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 22nd

Meadow Festival, Bambra, VIC

Tuesday, March 25th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, March 27th

The Princess, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, March 30th

Loons, Lyttelton, NZ

Monday, March 31st

Meow, Wellington, NZ

Tuesday, April 1st

Double Whammy, Auckland, NZ