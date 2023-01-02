Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has died at age 45 following a battle with cancer.

Green passed away in his sleep, and his the sad news was confirmed in a statement released by the band.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend, Jeremiah,” the statement posted on Facebook began. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out.”

“I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

An emotional statement from his mother Carol Namatame confirmed that the musician died of cancer on New Years’ Eve.

“It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green. Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31,” she wrote.

“He went peacefully in his sleep. Jeremiah was a light to so many. At this time the family is requesting privacy. More information will be forthcoming including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well wishes and support.”

Green was one of the founding members of Modest Mouse, and he played with the band until he took a hiatus in 2003. The drummer returned to Modest Mouse after one year off and remained with the band until he passed.

Tributes have flooded in for the late 45-year-old. “The great Jeremiah Green. My friend, bandmate, and the most creative musician I ever met,” The Smiths founder, and former Modest Mouse guitarist Johnny Marr tweeted..

“Rest In Peace Jeremiah,” said Black Keys’ drummer Patrick Carney

