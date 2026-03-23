Scottish post-rock heavyweights Mogwai are heading back to Australia, unveiling a series of headline shows to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Over 30 years and 11 studio albums – using brute sonic force mixed with subtlety and grace – Mogwai have defined their own musical genre and built a loyal following by staying true to their sound and true to their roots.

The tour will kick off at the Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall as part of Vivid LIVE on May 23rd, before making its way to Melbourne’s Forum on May 25th, and Brisbane’s QPAC for Open Season on May 27th.

Sydney tickets are on sale now here. Tickets to the Melbourne show will go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 27th following promoter, artist, and venue presales – see here for details. Brisbane tickets will go on sale at 8am on Friday, March 27th here.

Mogwai has partnered with PLUS1 to support War Child. $1 from every ticket sold will help War Child to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by war.

Formed in Glasgow in 1995, the Scottish four-piece have come to define the musical landscape with their monumental sonic power, transporting audiences with their distinctive mix of intimate, melodic passages and earth-shaking, feedback-drenched crescendos.

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Since their 1997 debut Young Team, the band have released 11 studio albums, including such classics as Rock Action (2001) and Happy Songs for Happy People (2003) and the UK chart-topping, Mercury Prize-nominated As the Love Continues (2021).

The 30th anniversary tour will see Mogwai performing songs from across their discography, including their 11th studio album The Bad Fire, released last year to considerable critical acclaim.

Produced by John Congleton (St Vincent, Angel Olsen, John Grant) at Chem19 studios in Blantyre, Scotland, the album features the singles “Lion Rumpus”, “God Gets You Back”, and “Fanzine Made Of Flesh”.

A Scottish colloquialism for Hell, The Bad Fire draws inspiration from a series of tough personal moments that the band – consisting of Stuart Braithwaite (guitar, vocals), Barry Burns (guitar, piano, synthesizer, vocals), Dominic Aitchison (bass guitar) and Martin Bulloch (drums) – found themselves in recent years.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

MOGWAI AUSTRALIA 2026

Saturday, May 23rd

Vivid LIVE, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Monday, May 25th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, May 27th

Open Season, QPAC, Brisbane QLD