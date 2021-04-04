Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Perth’s premiere live music venue, Mojo’s Bar in Fremantle, Western Australia has released a statement saying that their co-owner Andrew Ryan will no longer be involved in running the bar because of issues around his “prior conduct”.

“In light of recent events, Andrew will be ceasing all operational duties with Mojo’s,” the statement said.

“He has acknowledged that prior conduct has caused others to feel uncomfortable.

“He is taking time to reflect and better himself. Mojo’s will support him as he works through this.”

Mojo's Bar prides itself on being a safe and inclusive venue. Part of this is recognising flaws and acting on concerns….

The vague statement was released on Facebook and the lack of details and accountability has evoked an unhappy response from followers of the page.

“What an absolute joke. This poor excuse for an apology clearly shows that mojos’ focus is entirely on Andrew’s wellbeing. By giving support to Andrew in this situation you’re perpetuating a culture that protects and enables abusers,” one user commented on the post.

Interestingly, a comment by a user on the Facebook post reads, “There are no articles about this because the perpetrator has a monopoly over the Perth music industry and music related press. Victims have been threatened with defamation, anyone who speaks up about it is silenced and threatened.”

A quick Google search of the topic will also lead you to a Reddit thread asking for more information on what exactly happened with Andrew Ryan and Mojo’s. Almost all of the posts in the thread have now mysteriously been deleted.

A social media account @beneaththeglassceiling recently posted a photo of the venue to their Instagram story, there was a sign tacked up on the window reading, “Make Mojo’s safe again, Out with Andrew, We deserve better.”

Perth musician Riley Pearce was scheduled to play at Mojo’s last night for the first stop on her Western Australia tour, however she cancelled the show at the last minute due to the recent developments.

“Certain events have come to light surrounding Mojos Bar Fremantle in the past few days. As a result, tonight’s how at Mojos will be POSTPONED,” she posted to Instagram.

