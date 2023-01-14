While Ian “Molly” Meldrum and Elton John were performing on stage during John’s farewell tour, Molly gave the fans a surprise.

Ian “Molly” Meldrum gave fans a shock when he mooned the crowd at Elton John’s farewell concert in Melbourne. Molly first appeared in the crowd at AAMI Park before Elton gave him a shoutout.

“He’s quite honestly a national treasure,” Elton told the crowd.

“I want to thank him for all the love and loyalty he’s shown me over the years. I love you.”

Meldrum then appeared on stage, where the two performed The Bitch is Back. Meldrum embraced John, gave him a kiss, and then exposed his butt to the crowd while Elton continued to play the piano.

“expect the unexpected (molly meldrum) at the elton john show tonight lmfao”

"expect the unexpected (molly meldrum) at the elton john show tonight lmfao"

😕 pic.twitter.com/PtnU5LyS8e — h (@holmenswift) January 13, 2023

“If seeing Molly Meldrum’s bare bum was on your 2023 bingo card, here you go. (From tonight’s Elton John concert at AAMI Park Melbourne)”

If seeing Molly Meldrum’s bare bum was on your 2023 bingo card, here you go. (From tonight’s Elton John concert at AAMI Park Melbourne) pic.twitter.com/7B7OYZWhgl — Tish (@oztish) January 13, 2023

“Not entirely sure why. Not sure Elton was thrilled. I know I wouldn’t. But Molly will always be Molly!”

Not entirely sure why. Not sure Elton was thrilled. I know I wouldn’t. But Molly will always be Molly! pic.twitter.com/jD2c3LtdmU — Peter Ford (@mrpford) January 13, 2023

While the two have been longtime friends, they have also had their share of feuds. One, in particular, came in 2012 after an interview in which Elton John trashed Madonna. The interview was then aired, and Elton wasn’t happy about it.

Here is what Elton John said about Madonna during the interview:

“She’s such a nightmare. Sorry. Her career’s over – I can tell you that. Her tour’s been a disaster and it couldn’t happen to a bigger c***” Elton said in the video which was aired.

“If Madonna had any common sense, she’d have made a record like Ray of Light, stayed away from the dance stuff and just been a great pop singer.

“But, no, she had to prove that she was like … and she looks like a f***ing fairground stripper.”

John then said he though Molly went behind his back by airing the footage, as it was, “clearly a chat between two old friends,” according to John.

“I guess I should have been more in control of the final edit and approved the story before it went to air,” Meldrum later wrote.

“Elton still thinks it was all my fault, and refused to talk to me when he toured Australia in 2015.

“I’m tempted to quote a line from one of my favourite movies: ‘Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn’. But the truth is, I do give a damn. I love Elton.”