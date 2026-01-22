With the Hottest 100 of 2025 set to air tomorrow, triple j has shared a first look at what listeners can expect.

As the votes continue getting tallied, triple j has revealed that over a quarter of the acts in the list will be making their debut (26 to be exact), with this year’s countdown delivering the most back-to-back entries ever.

It’s also teased that a big Hottest 100 record is set to fall.

The official countdown will take place nationally on Saturday, January 24th, 2026, kicking off at 12pm (AEDT). Then on Sunday, January 25th, Double J will travel back twenty years, reliving the Hottest 100 of 2005.

In the days following – Tuesday, January 27th to Friday, January 30th – triple j’s Hottest 200 of 2025 will play, with 20 songs a day from 8am-4pm. Then, on Saturday, January 31st, triple j”s Hottest 200 of 2025 will play in full, from 10am (local).

For the second-year running, triple j is teaming up with We Are Mobilise, the charity best known for its impactful and innovative work tackling homelessness.

Last year, the funds raised from the Hottest 100 enabled We Are Mobilise to expand their network to every state in Australia and resulted in 7000 nights (or around 20 years) of housing provided to those in need. Head here to donate and buy this year’s Hottest 100 T-Shirt.

So far this year, triple j has raised $176,000 for We Are Mobilise – which equates to 3911 nights of housing.

It’s been a huge year for Australian music, and triple j’s reminding listeners that now is the time to stay loud about it. Baker Boy and The Terrys are backing Keli Holiday’s “Dancing2”, while PinkPantheress, triple j’s Abby Butler and Lucy Smith are all behind Ninajirachi.

We Are Mobilise champion Nedd Brockman is riding for Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin” and 5SOS have locked in “You’re A Star”, the collab from Fred again.. and Amyl & The Sniffers.

You can see more more picks from the triple j team and your fave artists here.

Keep an eye on Tone Deaf tomorrow for live updates of triple j’s Hottest 100.