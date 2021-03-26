Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Content Warning: This article about Sun Kil Moon’s Mark Kozelek discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Seven more women have come forward and accused Sun Kil Moon’s Mark Kozelek of sexual misconduct, as detailed in a damning new report.

In an investigative piece by Amy Zimmerman published in Pitchfork , the extensive new report builds on the previous allegations of sexual misconduct by three women that surfaced in Pitchfork back in August 2020 . Those women alleged that Kozelek had exposed himself without consent, forced a woman to touch his penis, and pressured a fan into nonconsensual intercourse.

Now several other women have bravely come forward with their own stories of encountering Kozelek’s misconduct and misuse of fame and power. The allegations span from Kozelek’s beginnings as an artist in the early 1990’s until the height of his Sun Kil Moon fame in the 2010’s.

They accuse the musician of enacting emotional manipulation and sexual coercion upon them, including nonconsensual nudity, masturbation, and unwanted touching. Identified in the report only as Ella, one woman states that she was raped by Kozelek back in October 2017.

Kozelek, the singer-songwriter for both Sun Kil Moon and Red House Painters, has already moved to deny allegations through a statement provided to Pitchfork through his attorney, as he also did last August.

“Apparently an effort is being made by those with an agenda to renew and recirculate the same kinds of false allegations and innuendo that were the subject of my prior statement in August 2020,” the statement reads.

“I continue to categorically deny that I engaged in the inappropriate incidents falsely depicted in the media. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these untruthful allegations and to pursue and protect my rights in the event that false and defamatory statements are disseminated or published.”