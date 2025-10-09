Morgan Evans has announced his sophomore album Steel Town, due for release on March 20th, featuring his first single in over two years, “Beer Back Home”.

Recorded in Nashville and co-produced by Morgan Evans and Todd Clark, “Beer Back Home” is an upbeat and nostalgic soundtrack, built for a Saturday night.

“I had to get outta this town. I needed something real. Old mates, familiar places, and salt water,” Evans shared. “I reconnected with where I came from, who I was, who I wanna be. This record is a journey, and it all started with a beer back home.”

It’s been two years since he last released music. Evans spent much of this time in his hometown of Newcastle, where he first fell in love with songwriting. It allowed for a period of reflection, which ultimately tapped a vein of creativity and brought him back to Nashville with a renewed passion for crafting songs.

That full journey and reflective energy will be captured on his upcoming sophomore album, Steel Town.

Evans first came on the scene with his debut self-titled album in 2014, and over the course of a number of albums and EPs, has amassed more than 800 million streams so far. Rolling Stone AU/NZ said of the singer/songwriter in 2020: “Morgan Evans has the gravitational effect of a star in the sky.”

Following the release of two follow up EPs, Evans hit a new career high with the release of the raw and viral “Over For You”. The song marked a cathartic reset and culminated in two sold-out nights at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Last month, he signed with Virgin Music Group for the next phase of his career.