After three years, CMC Rocks QLD will return to its home at Willowbank, Ipswich next September for a special 15th-anniversary edition of the cherished country music festival.

CMC Rocks QLD will take place from Wednesday 21st to Sunday 25th of September 2022. To mark its 15th anniversary, festival organizers have decided to host the event in September rather than March, a decision sparked by a desire to host an epochal country music shindig after the global pandemic forced the festival to postpone in 2020 and 2021.

Chairman of Chugg Entertainment, Michael Chugg said, “We couldn’t wait! We know that it’s been a long year and a half for country music fans, we’ve felt it too. After making the heartbreaking decision to postpone our 2020 event a week before the festival was due to take place, we’ve been working hard to navigate all the changes and find the best way forward, safely”.

“We are so proud to be returning on our 15th anniversary year. Next September’s festival will be a celebration of everything that has made CMC Rocks and the CMC Rocks community so incredibly special – and for the privilege to gather together again and be united by our love of country music,” says Jeremy Dylan, Festival Director at Potts Entertainment.

“It’s also very special to be making this announcement on my late father Rob Potts’ birthday. His vision as founder of CMC Rocks is what we are striving to live up to and bring to life.”

Alongside the announcement of the festival’s return, CMC Rock has revealed the three acts set to headline the proceedings, Braid Paisley, Kane Brown, and Morgan Evans.

Brad Paisley is a name that needs no introduction. One of the most decorated artists in country music history, over his two-decade career, Paisley has scored three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards among many others. His 2017 album, Love and War, saw Paisley collaborate with the likes of Mick Jagger, John Fogerty, and Timbaland.

Kane Brown will make his Australian live debut at CMC Rock QLD 2022. Since breaking through to the mainstream with his single ‘Used To Love You Sober,’ Brown has earned a slew of CMT, ACM and American Music Awards. He is one of only five country artists with multiple 4 x Platinum hits, joining the ranks of Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Sam Hunt.

Hometown hero Morgan Evans is no stranger to the CMC Rocks stage, having cut his teeth on the lineup during the formative years of his career. After relocating to Nashville in 2017, Morgan catapulted onto the US Billboard Country Airplay chart with his single ‘Kiss Somebody,’ taking out the #1 spot.

A song he followed up with the criminally catchy ‘Day Drunk,’ which cracked the Top 20 in the US and is certified 2 x Platinum in Australia. In 2019, Evans’ album Things That We Drink To won the ARIA Award for Country Album of the Year.

The full CMC Rocks 2022 lineup will be unveiled in the coming months and is set to boast a number of the most revered local and international country music artists.

Tickets for CMC Rocks QLD 2022 will go on sale from 9am on Wednesday, November 3rd. All tickets purchased for the CMC Rocks 2020 will be valid for the 2022 event. Those unable to attend the 2022 event will be entitled to a full refund in the next 28 days via Moshtix.

