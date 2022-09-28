Morgan Evans debuted an emotional new song during a live performance that appears to give more insight into his split with his estranged wife Kelsea Ballerini.

The country singer performed the new song at CMC Rocks QLD Festival while playing the piano. The poignant lyrics appear to hint that he was blindsided by his recent break-up with Ballerini.

“How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down / How long have you been breaking, why am I just finding out / I would have searched the world all over for you / Took a flight through the night to be that shoulder for you / I would have let go if you wanted me to / How many times did you say ‘I love you’ when it wasn’t true,” he sang.

Evans continued, “I’m just wondering how long it’s been over for you / Was it something I was missing, or was it someone else? It kills me to know that this house ain’t a home / Maybe one day I’ll be okay but right now I don’t know / You used to tell me everything and that’s what hurts the most / It would be easier if I hated you, but I still miss the person that I thought I knew.”

Evans and Ballerini first met in 2016 while co-hosting Australia’s Country Music Channel Award. They got married in December 2017 at an intimate beach ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The couple recently revealed their split on social media. Ballerini posted an Instagram story on Aug. 29. saying “I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.” She called the break-up a “deeply difficult decision” a “result of a journey of love, growth and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”

Evans broke the news to his followers on the same day. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways,” he wrote. “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

However, Evans isn’t the only party addressing their divorce via song. Ballerina broached the subject during a performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. She changed the lyrics to her recently released single What I Have from “I got a warm body in bed” to “I got my own body in bed.” In Get Over Yourself, Ballerini also sang, “I’m the crazy bitch that wrecked your life” in place of, “I’m the crazy ex that wrecked your life.”

Kelsea Ballerini changing the lyrics in WHAT I HAVE from “I got a warm body in bed” to “I got my own body in bed” in the wake of her divorce. Also, she was so incredible tonight. Go see her on tour if you can❤️#SubjectToChange #HeartfirstTour pic.twitter.com/bjnykqYf9Y — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) September 25, 2022

