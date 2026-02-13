Australian country star Morgan Evans is bringing his ‘Steel Town’ tour Down Under later this year.

The seven-date tour will kick off on Thursday, May 21st at Perth’s ICF Warehouse, before shows at Melbourne’s Forum, Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, Auckland’s Powerstation, and Christchurch’s Town Hall. Several are all ages – see below for details.

Following his epic ‘Life Upside Down’ tour, which tallied nineteen antipodean shows across 2023 and 2024 – including two sold out nights at the iconic Sydney Opera House – Evans will headline theatres Down Under on his anticipated return.

Tickets will go on sale at 2pm (local) on Tuesday, February 17. Frontier members can access a presale from 2pm (local) on Monday, February 16th – sign up here.

“The ‘Steel Town’ tour will be the biggest tour I’ve ever done”, he said. “The biggest show, the biggest band and a record that was created to be shared live! I can’t fucking wait!”

A world-class live entertainer, Evans has been praised for his energy. Rising from solo star to international headliner, including a spectacular CMC Rocks QLD 2022 appearance, which saw him front the sold-out event alongside Kane Brown and Brad Paisley, Evans blends Nashville’s southern charm with a down-to-earth Australian spirit.

The tour will be in support of Steel Town, his second album out March 20th. A nod to his hometown of Newcastle, the record digs deep into themes of home, healing, and renewed hope across eleven tracks. It’s his most complete expression as an artist so far – completely true to himself, and yet relevant to all.

To celebrate, he has today released the album’s title track.

A cinematic love letter to his roots, “Steel Town” is peppered with quick hitting autobiographical detail and sung like a homecoming triumph. The country-rock epic welcomes hazy memories back into view; crashed cars and first gigs speed by with the acoustic-guitar driven energy of a coastal-country Springsteen.

“Steel Town is about where I come from and why I am the way I am. Newy was a beautiful place to grow up, but also a tough one, and we poured all of that into this record”.

It follows recent singles “Beer Back Home”, and “Two Broken Hearts” featuring Laci Kaye Booth, who will join Evans on tour as his special guest.

The US singer-songwriter has a gift for mining beauty from moments of deep sadness. Her 2024 album The Loneliest Girl In The World unfolded in an earthy yet ethereal sound that Booth originally conceived as “dreamy country” – a fitting backdrop to her lived-in reflections on lost love and shattered hopes and the thrill of following your heart, even when it leads you astray.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

MORGAN EVANS AUSTRALIA 2026

Thursday, May 21st (18+)

ICF Warehouse, Perth WA

Saturday, May 23rd (18+)

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC

Monday, May 25th (All Ages)

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, May 27th (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, May 30th (18+)

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, June 2nd (18+)

Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Thursday, June 4th (All Ages)

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch NZ