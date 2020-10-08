Sorry Morgan Wallen fans, turns out he’s not longer going to be on Saturday Night Live (SNL) any more.

It was all going so nicely for the country music star. He was penciled in to perform on the Saturday, October 10th, episode of SNL as the musical guest and was sitting in his hotel room ready to go when he received a call from the show telling him “nah, no thanks.”

So why the last-minute change of heart?

Well it’s because a certain Morgan Wallen was spotted partying in a number of places without a face mask ahead of his SNL appearance.

According to Variety, a mask-less Wallen was seen partying at a crowded bar and then a house party (among other places), and canoodling with other people.

Footage of Wallen partying it up made its way to TikTok, where the videos went viral and he quickly copped backlash from the internet for disregarding social distancing rules.

This ultimately led to Wallen’s scheduled SNL appearance to be cancelled as his actions were in breach of the COVID-19 protocols in place at the show.

Following this whole debacle, Wallen responded with an Instagram video in which he apologised for his actions.

“My actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” the musician said in the Instagram video, which was filmed in his New York City hotel room.

“I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down.

“And on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do.”

Wallen added that SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels assured him he will be invited back at a future date and he’ll be stepping away from the public eye for some time after everything that’s gone down.

As for what this leaves SNL in terms of a musical guest, well it’s unknown who will be replacing Morgan Wallen at the time of writing, though we do know Bill Burr is hosting.