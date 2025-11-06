Morrissey has cancelled his entire South American tour scheduled for November, citing “extreme exhaustion” as organisers across five countries informed fans that the shows would no longer proceed.

As per Rolling Stone, the cancellation follows the singer’s abrupt withdrawal from two Mexican dates earlier this week, including a Halloween night performance in Mexico City and a November 4th show in Zapopan.

The South American leg was set to commence on November 8th in Buenos Aires, Argentina, before moving through São Paulo, Brazil; Santiago, Chile; Lima, Peru; and concluding in Bogotá, Colombia.

Concert promoters across all five cities have begun processing refunds for ticket holders, with the Bogotá organisers noting that the event “did not receive the necessary support or audience” alongside the exhaustion concerns.

Morrissey has remained silent on the cancellations through his usual communication channels, including social media and affiliated fan websites. The singer’s absence from public statements marks a departure from his typically vocal approach to tour-related announcements and explanations.

This latest round of cancellations adds to what has become a recurring pattern for the former Smiths frontman. According to industry tracking, Morrissey has cancelled 22 scheduled performances throughout 2025, with an additional 10 concerts postponed to later dates.

Previous cancellations this year have cited various reasons beyond health concerns. Morrissey cancelled a Stockholm show on the day of the concert, stating he had struggled to secure adequate support from the music industry to complete his European tour dates. September saw the cancellation of concerts in Boston and Connecticut due to what his representatives described as a “credible threat” against the singer’s safety.

The singer’s next confirmed appearance remains scheduled for December in Athens, though industry sources suggest this concert may also face potential cancellation. Ticket sales and venue confirmations for the Greek show have reportedly been slower than expected, raising questions about the performance’s viability.

Looking ahead to 2026, Morrissey has announced a North American tour set to begin in January. Venues and promoters for the upcoming American dates are expected to implement stricter contractual agreements following the pattern of cancellations throughout 2025.