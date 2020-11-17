In perhaps the least surprising news, indie icon turned far-right foghorn Morrissey has been dropped by his label BMG.

Morrissey took to his official news site, Morrissey Central, to break the news, blaming “diversity”: “BMG have appointed a new Executive who does not want another Morrissey album,” he wrote. “Instead, the new BMG Executive has announced new plans for ‘diversity’ within BMG’s artist roster, and all projected BMG Morrissey releases/reissues have been scrapped.”

“This news is perfectly in keeping with the relentless galvanic horror of 2020,” Morrissey wrote. “We would be critically insane to expect anything positive.”

“My three albums with BMG have been the best of my career, and I stand by them till death,” Morrissey continued. The 61-year-old musician released 2017’s Low in High School, 2019’s all-covers California Son, and this year’s I Am Not a Dog on a Chain through the label.

“Recording them has been a pivotal period in my life, and I thank the previous BMG team and everyone involved for that,” he continued. “It’s still important to me to do music my own way, and I wouldn’t want to be on a label that dictates so specifically how their artists should behave – especially when the word ‘talent’ is notably never mentioned.”

On Friday, the musician released a live duet cover with David Bowie of T. Rex classic ‘Cosmic Dancer,’ recorded at Los Angeles’ Forum in 1991.

The cover is set to feature as the A-side of a forthcoming seven-inch, which will also see Moz cover the Jam’s ‘That’s Entertainment’ — out February 21st via Parlaphone. He previously covered the track back in the nineties.

‘Cosmic Dancer’ arrives with an edited and restored performance video of the pair performing the track, which you can watch below.

Check out Morrissey and David Bowie cover ‘Cosmic Dancer’ by T. Rex: