Morrissey has recently come to believe that Capitol Records may have intentionally sabotaged his latest album, Bonfire of Teenagers.

It all started late last year when The Smiths legend separated from his management and, in his own words, “disassociated himself from Capitol Records.” Miley Cyrus, who was featured on the album’s track ‘I Am Veronica’, requested to be removed from the song.

And now, in a statement on his website, Morrissey has pondered if all his recent struggles with the release of his album actually have to do with sabotage.

The post on his website, titled “Bonfire Doused,” suggests that the English singer’s “diverse” views may have made him too much of an outsider for Universal Music Group, the parent company of Capitol Records.

“Morrissey has said that although he does not believe that Capitol Records in Los Angeles signed Bonfire of Teenagers in order to sabotage it, he is quickly coming around to that belief,” the post reads.

A linked article, written by Fiona Dodwell, argues that Morrissey’s lack of representation in the music industry proves a lack of true diversity in the music industry. According to Dodwell, Morrissey has been cancelled due to “speaking uncomfortable truths.”

Morrissey has been the subject of controversy in recent years due to his political beliefs and statements. He has been accused of having far-right political views, specifically for his support of the political group, For Britain. He has defended his support of the group, arguing that they are not far-right and that they are unfairly portrayed by the mainstream media. He has also been a vocal critic of COVID-19 regulations and the handling of the pandemic.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Despite the challenges with the release of Bonfire of Teenagers, he announced the release of another new album, Without Music the World Dies, last year. As of now, there is no expected release date for Bonfire of Teenagers. Capitol Records hasn’t commented on Morrissey’s accusations yet.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.