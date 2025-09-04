Morrissey has announced he is selling his business interests in The Smiths, according to a post published on his official website on September 3rd.

The announcement, titled ‘A Soul for Sale’, offers the band’s name, artwork, merchandising rights, songs, synchronisation rights, recordings, and contractual publishing rights to any interested investors.

The post on Morrissey Central states that the former Smiths frontman “has no choice but to offer for sale all of his business interests in The Smiths to any interested party/investor.” The decision appears to stem from ongoing tensions with his former bandmates, with Morrissey reportedly saying he is “burnt out by any and all connections to [Johnny] Marr, [Andy] Rourke, [Mike] Joyce.”

The announcement includes a quote attributed directly to Morrissey, expressing his desire to distance himself from his former collaborators. “I have had enough of malicious associations,” he allegedly shared. “With my entire life I have paid my rightful dues to these songs and these images. I would now like to live disassociated from those who wish me nothing but ill-will and destruction, and this is the only resolution.”

This development follows previous discussions about a potential Smiths reunion.

Last year, Morrissey claimed he had accepted a “lucrative offer” from AEG Entertainment Group to reform the band alongside Marr, stating that “Marr ignored the offer.” However, Marr later clarified his position in a public statement, saying “I didn’t ignore the offer. I said no.”

The prospect of any genuine Smiths reunion became impossible in 2023 when bassist Rourke died following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Drummer Joyce has remained estranged from both Morrissey and Marr since a highly contentious 1996 lawsuit over the band’s royalties.

In the website post, Morrissey continued to express his frustration with the ongoing business relationships: “The songs are me – they are no one else – but they bring with them business communications that go to excessive lengths to create as much dread and spite year after year. I must now protect myself, especially my health.”