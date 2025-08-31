Motionless in White are set to return to Australia in June 2026 for their first headline tour since 2017, marking nearly a decade between major Australian runs.

The Pennsylvania metal outfit will play their biggest Australian shows to date across three major cities, supported by Perth’s Make Them Suffer and Connecticut’s Currents.

The tour kicks off on Wednesday, June 24th at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena before moving to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Friday, June 26th. The Australian leg concludes on Sunday, June 28th at Brisbane’s Riverstage, showcasing the band’s elevated status with arena-sized venues.

Since forming in Scranton in the mid-2000s, Motionless in White have established themselves as a dominant force in metal. The band — comprising Chris Motionless on vocals, guitarists Ricky Olson and Ryan Sitkowski, drummer Vinny Mauro, and bassist Justin Morron — have accumulated over one billion streams and views globally.

Their commercial success translates to impressive chart performance, with four consecutive top 5 debuts on Billboard’s Hard Rock Albums chart. This streak includes Reincarnate (2014), Graveyard Shift (2017), Disguise (2019), and their latest offering, Scoring The End of the World (2022).

The band’s live reputation has seen them share stages with metal heavyweights including the likes of Slipknot, Korn, Lamb of God, and Bring Me the Horizon. Their most recent Australian appearance in 2022, supporting I Prevail, drew praise from The Live Wire, who described their performance as “an absolute banger of a set” whilst noting that “their return cannot come soon enough, and likely a headline tour.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 4th at 9am local time.

