Nikki Sixx has revealed that health issues within Mötley Crüe prevented the band from participating in Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell show in Birmingham, England earlier this month.

The iconic bassist made the disclosure on social media platform X when a fan inquired if the band would have liked to participate in Osbourne’s “Back to the Beginning” show, which featured performances from rock legends including Metallica, Slayer, and fellow hair metal pioneers Guns N’ Roses.

“We have been having health issues within the band…” Sixx responded, though he declined to provide specific details about the nature of these health concerns.

In a follow-up post, the 66-year-old bassist shared insights into his own health management, noting that recent medical tests showed positive results despite “some misadventures in the past.” Sixx emphasised his cautious approach to work at his age, writing: “I work HARD and I’m not interested in dying form work and BS STRESS.”

Sixx added, “I have a wonderful wife, 5 golden children and a beautiful granddaughter. Do you think any part of my past indulgences Is worth destroying the beautiful life I built? Never. This is it. Either get your shit tighter or die a slow death crawl. We all die, some just give up sooner….I’m planning on cracking 100. That will piss off the critics.”

The health issues Sixx referenced may include a recent vocal ailment affecting lead singer Vince Neil, which forced the band to postpone their Las Vegas residency in March so Neil could undergo a vocal procedure. At the time, Neil stated, “My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage.”

Earlier this year, Mötley Crüe released a new version of their hit “Home Sweet Home” featuring Dolly Parton. The band’s rescheduled Las Vegas residency is now set to begin on 12th September and conclude on 3rd October.