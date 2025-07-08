Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath have raised an extraordinary $190 million (US) for charity through their historic ‘Back to the Beginning‘ show.

The performance, which marks the final concert for the legendary heavy metal pioneers, has delivered a remarkable humanitarian achievement alongside a monumental musical event, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath attracted 40,000 attendees to their old stomping grounds, with an additional 5.8 million people streaming the concert online, according to The Guardian.

Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, who served as music director for the all-day event, shared the impressive fundraising results on Instagram. “We set out to not just create the greatest day in the history of heavy metal,” Morello wrote. “We raised a ton of money for a great cause and so many great musicians and bands and fans all over the world paid tribute to the all time greats.”

The event’s success as a charitable endeavour was amplified by the entire star-studded lineup performing pro bono, ensuring all proceeds could be directed to three worthy causes. The BBC reports that the beneficiaries include Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello)

These organisations hold personal significance for the Osbournes. Both Ozzy and Sharon have been longtime supporters of Birmingham Children’s Hospital, while their advocacy for Cure Parkinson’s took on additional meaning following Ozzy’s diagnosis with the condition in 2019.

Though the exact breakdown of funds between the three charities has yet to be finalised, representatives have already expressed their gratitude. Sheeba Ali, a fundraising manager at Birmingham Children’s Hospital’s charity, told the BBC: “It was a brilliant surprise and we’re over the moon.”

The ‘Back to the Beginning’ show not only celebrated the extraordinary legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath but also demonstrated the immense impact that music can have beyond entertainment. By converting their final performance into a charitable powerhouse, the metal pioneers have ensured their farewell resonates far beyond the stage.