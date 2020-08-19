Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx recently relocated to the state of Wyoming in the United States, and stated that his creativity has been “great” since the move.

Relocating along with his wife Courtney, and their one-year old Ruby, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx seems to be really enjoying his new abode, posting several photos to his Instagram as of lately.

Chatting with Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, the esteemed bassist chatted about how the move has been, and how it’s helped his creativity thrive being in a lesser-populated state rather than being in the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, California.

“We’ve moved up to Wyoming, and it’s fantastic,” he detailed. “It’s great for the creativity. I feel like all kinds of ideas are just floating around the air.”

Comparing it to the likes of Keith Richards saying that “he’s never written a song; he just plays guitar all the time, and then the song just shows up,” Nikki Sixx notes that it’s kind of the same for him “up here in Wyoming.”

“I’m just writing,” he states, “and stuff’s turning into possibly a book and stuff’s turning into songs. And you don’t know where it’s going, and that’s really exciting.”

Continuing on, he wrote that back when he was living in Los Angeles, California that “everything” was about business: “When is the deadline? When do the rehearsals start? When does the tour start? When? When? When? And I’m, like, that’s great — I understand — but I kind of need to step back and just let some creative juices flow.

“I don’t know. Maybe I don’t have any more songs in me; maybe I do. [There’s] only one way to find out, and that’s to be in a place that’s not so chaotic.”

Check out Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx in ‘Kickstart My Heart’: