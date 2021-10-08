Motor Ace is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their defining, debut record Five Star Laundry.

The Melbourne band released Five Star Laundry back in March 2001. The track spawned a slew of beloved singles including ‘Chairman of the Board,’ ‘American Shoes,’ ‘Hey Driver,’ and ‘Death Defy.’

The Five Star Laundry tour will kick off on June 11th at Freo Social in Fremantle, before heading to The Triffid in Brisbane on June 16th, The Factory Theatre in Sydney on June 17th, The Cambridge Hotel in Newcastle on June 18th, The Gov in Adelaide on June 23rd, and 170 Russel in Melbourne on June 24th.

“Five Star Laundry, when it’s said and done, is Motor Ace,” singer Patrick Robertson said in a statement. “As you’d expect from a bunch of twenty-year-olds, perhaps it lacks a little sophistication here and there. But for me, Five Star Laundry truly captures, on record, the ‘all-in’ energy and the desperation of four guys trying to make a mark.”

Tickets for all shows are on sale now, you can find the relevant information below.

Motor Ace Five Star Laundry 20th

Anniversary Tour 2022

Tickets on sale through Live Nation

Friday, 10th June

Freo Social, Fremantle

Saturday, 11th June

Badlands, Perth

Thursday, 16th June

The Triffid, Brisbane

Friday, 17th June

The Factory Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 18th June

The Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Thursday, 23rd June

The Gov, Adelaide