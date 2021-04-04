Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Though Motörhead is made up of three members, frontman Lemmy has by far received the most international recognition and fame. However, Motörhead guitarist Mikkey Dee has revealed that Lemmy absolutely hated being the centre of attention.

“When you talk about Motörhead , you talk about three people, not just Lemmy. Lem was furious about that himself. He really hated being singled out,” Dee said during an appearance on RRBG Podcast.

Dee joined Motörhead in 1992 and stayed with the band until it’s demise when Lemmy passed away in 2015. Prior to his death Lemmy arranged for his ashes to be put inside personalized bullets and delivered to his loved ones.

And while Lemmy was both the face and the frontman of the band, Dee shared that all three band members contributed equally.

“By the end of each session, whatever we did, was pretty much equal – three people writing things together. And that’s why it came so strong, and that’s why we’ve become such unity, the unique band.

“A lot of people might think that, but I think over all the years that we played we’ve managed to bang into people that definitely we were a band. And it was the same way with WWE.”

Ozzy Osbourne recently reflected on the last moments he spent with the rocker prior to his death.

“I’d phone him up; somebody said he was not gonna make it, so I phoned him and I put him on the phone. And I couldn’t make out what he was saying. It was terrible,” Ozzy Osbourne said of Lemmy.

“I flew down to South America with him about six months before, and he looked terribly thin and gowned, and my heart broke for him,” Osbourne recalled.

“He tried to carry on as normal but it was one of the things where he knows you know but you didn’t want to say anything. But he worked right up to the very end. He said, ‘I could have probably lived another 10 years if I hadn’t smoked and didn’t live my lifestyle, but I lived my life the way I wanted to live it.’”

Lemmy sadly passed away on December 28th, 2015 at age 78 as a result of prostate cancer and heart failure.

