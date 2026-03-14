Rock legend and Motörhead guitarist, Phil Campbell, has passed away at the age of 64.

The news was announced on social media today by his band, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation,” the statement reads.

“Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as “Bampi.” He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons (@phil_campbell_and_the_bs) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons were scheduled to tour Australia earlier this month; however, the shows were called off late last month due to Campbell’s health.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this is likely to cause our fans, but Phil’s health will always be our number one priority,” a statement released at the time read.

The Australian tour was originally scheduled for September 2025, but, following the departure of vocalist Joel Peters, it was pushed back to March 2026.

Per Rolling Stone, Campbell first formed UK heavy metal band Persian Risk in the ’70s, before joining Motörhead in 1984 after the departure of Brian Robertson. He first appeared on the iconic group’s seventh album, Orgasmatron, released in 1986. He remained until Motörhead disbanded following the death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister in 2015.

Campbell released his first solo album, Lions Still Roar, as well as three records with Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons.

Motörhead band mate and drummer Mikkey Dee issued a statement on Campbell’s passing today, calling him “the best rock guitar player I have ever played with”.

“His vibe and feel for rock music were outstanding,” Dee wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikkey Dee (@mikkeydeeofficial)

“We wrote 12 studio albums together, and he never stopped surprising me with his extreme talent. Most of all, I will miss hanging out with the nicest guy you could ever meet.

“My family and I send our thoughts to Phil’s family. I truly wish them all the best for the future, and I will be right here if they ever need anything. Sleep well, my friend and rock soldier. Say hi to Lemmy, Würzel, Filthy and Eddie. I am sure you’ll be a crazy gang hanging out together again!”