For over three decades with Motörhead, guitarist Phil Campbell delivered a style that was raw and unmistakably powerful – and now he’s bringing it Down Under.

Heading to Australia with his band the Bastard Sons – fittingly made up of his three sons Todd, Tyla, and Dane – and new vocalist Julian Jenkins, Campbell will celebrate 50 years of Motörhead music with shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, kicking off on Friday, March 6th, 2026.

It will be the band’s first Australian tour, where they will deliver a massive set of Motörhead classics including “Orgasmatron”, “Overnight Sensation”, “Rock Out”, “Born to Raise Hell”, and “Eat the Rich”.

Joining Phil Campbell & the Bastard Sons are Willie J’s 6v6s, who with a focus on raw energy and explosive performances, blend electrifying guitar riffs, pounding rhythms, and powerful vocals to create a sound that resonates with both classic rock fans and modern audiences. At the heart of the band is Willie J, whose talent and stage presence introduced the perfect foundation for the band’s intense energy.

For over three decades with Motörhead, Campbell’s riffs became the backbone of the band’s late‑era sound, carrying their ferocity into a new generation while honouring the spirit the band’s former frontman, the late Lemmy, built. Campbell’s influence thrives in the countless players who cite his precision, swagger, and true dedication as a blueprint for what a true rock icon looks like.

Beyond his technical skill, Campbell’s stage presence – equal parts menace and mischief – made every live show a lesson in rock ‘n’ roll charisma. Even offstage, his commitment to mentoring younger musicians and preserving Motörhead’s legacy has cemented him as a touchstone for fans and players alike.

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS AUSTRALIA 2026

Friday, March 6th

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, March 7th

Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

Sunday, March 8th

Max Watts, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, March 10th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, March 11th

The Rosemount, Perth WA