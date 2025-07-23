Lenny Kravitz is a dozen albums deep in his career, but he’s only getting started.

The legendary American multihyphenate will visit Australia later this year for an arena tour in support of Blue Electric Light, the follow-up for which is already in the pipeline.

His next collection, Kravitz tells Rolling Stone AU/NZ, is “a whole different thing. It’s much more raw and dirty. I never repeat what I’ve done.” Blue Electric Light, he recounts, was “a very clean production. I mean, it was funky and it was rawness in its mood and the way I play, but this next record is very loose, very loose.”

Produced by TEG Live, the November 2025 domestic lap of Kravitz’ ‘‘Blue Electric Light Tour 2025’ will stop by Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Melbourne, and stop by Mildura, for his first visit to the regional Victorian spot (“I’ve read up a little bit,” he confirms), before wrapping up with a performance at the bp Adelaide Grand Final.

It’s been age since fans in these parts got a look at Lenny. He last toured Australia back in 2012, in support of his ninth album, Black and White America.

“I’ve always loved Australia. I had some of my best memories on tour there years ago, and I haven’t done it properly in so long,” he explains from his recording studio in the Bahamas, where he cut Blue Electric Light.

The four-time Grammy Award winner is, somehow, on a creative tear despite having signed his first recording deal, with Richard Branson’s Virgin Records, back in the late 1980s. His plans include another film, and an recording project connected to it.

“I’m not jaded. I’m still hungry, I’m still inspired. More than ever. That’s the thing, that’s what keeps me going. What keeps me inspired is that I’m hearing the music, and, you know, I suppose if I wasn’t hearing, that would be that, right? But it flows, and it flows beautifully,” he enthuses. “It’s such a blessing.”

The “Are You Gonna Go My Way” singer is apologetic that he won’t make it to Perth on this occasion. He’ll be back.

“So, this is the first of many,” he tells RS, “I’m going to continue. There won’t be a break between this album and the next album, really. Because I’ll be touring this album for another year through next summer. So, it’ll be two years of touring Blue Electric Light. Then there might be a couple of months [off] and then I’m going to drop the next record. So I’ll come back again. This is the first time back in, but I’m going to make this a regular thing. We don’t have time to not keep going.”

Kravitz should be a fine form when he arrives in Australia. Before he heads Down Under, he’ll slot into a residency at Las Vegas’ Dolby Live from August 1st, followed by a run of US festivals.

Lenny Kravitz 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Information on tickets to New Zealand shows is available here, and for Australian shows here.

Saturday, November 15th

Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

Tuesday, November 18th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 19th

Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, November 21st

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, November 25th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 28th

Sporting Precinct, Mildura, VIC

Saturday, November 29th

bp Adelaide Grand Final, Adelaide, SA