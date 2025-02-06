Mumford & Sons have announced an exclusive performance at the iconic Sydney Opera House next month.

In celebration of their fifth studio album, Rushmere, due out on March 28th, the British outfit made up of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane will hit the Concert Hall stage on Monday March 17th, in what will be their first local show in six years.

Mumford & Sons will perform tracks from the new record – their first as a trio – as well as a selection of their greatest hits.

Rushmere, named after the south-west London pond where the band originally hung out, marks Mumford & Sons’ first new album in seven years. Following their Mercury Prize-nominated debut, Sigh No More, released in 2009, Mumford & Sons achieved global recognition which includes two Grammys, a Brit Award, an ARIA, millions of records sold and over two billion Spotify streams across their top three songs alone.

“What an extraordinary moment to welcome Mumford & Sons exclusively to Sydney for their Opera House debut – a band that has completely reconstructed the DNA of contemporary folk-rock for a new generation,” Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Music, Ben Marshall, said.

“For a group that regularly headlines festivals and arenas worldwide with their fierce and emotionally charged live performances, it is a genuine honour to have them unveil the Australian debut of Rushmere, together with key hits from their brilliant catalogue in the fitting setting of our Concert Hall. Mumford & Sons’ influence on modern music is immeasurable, inspiring countless artists with their raw honesty, spellbinding musicianship and raucous, cathartic choral swells.

“This will be a show-stoppingly intimate evening with one of music’s most vital live acts.”

General public tickets go on sale from 10am AEDT on Friday February 14th. For more details, including fan club pre-sale tickets, click here.