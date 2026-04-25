Mumford & Sons surprised fans at the opening show of their Australian tour by bringing out Matt Corby on stage early in the set.

During the opening show at Rod Laver Arena on Friday night, Corby joined the band on stage to perform their track “Here”.

“Some of my oldest friends @mumfordandsons kicked off their Aussie tour last night in Melbourne,” Corby said in a social media post. “Thanks for having me up for Here.”

Watch a snippet of the performance below.

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Corby’s appearance came only hours after his fourth studio album, Tragic Magic, stormed the ARIA charts, debuting at No. 1 on the Australian Albums and Vinyl lists, and No. 3 on the ARIA Albums chart.

Meanwhile, Mumford & Sons, touring in support of their latest album Prizefighter, will perform again at Rod Laver Arena tonight, before moving on to play shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland next week.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast (watch or listen below), frontman Marcus Mumford discussed why the band’s sixth studio record stands apart from the rest of their catalogue.

“I feel like it’s the first record I’ve made accepting the reality of who I am, which sounds super narcissistic, but a record-making process is a narcissistic one in its bones, you know?” he said.

“You’ve gotta care so much about your story that you think other people should hear it, which is kind of fucked up, but I sort of feel like it’s a better realised version of who we are.

“It’s all of the playfulness that our band began with, but represented in a more honest way, I think, than we’ve ever done before.

“I just sort of feel like unashamed to be an artist properly for the first time.”

MUMFORD & SONS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Saturday, April 25th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, April 28th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, April 29th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, May 2nd

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ