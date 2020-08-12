Muse is never a band to do things half-pai. The band are set to continue the celebrations of their 2018 Simulation Theory record with an IMAX spectacle.

On August 17th, the band will unleash an epic, Lance Drake-directed film to IMAX theatres all around the world. The film will see concert footage from their monolithic Simulation Theory intertwined with a narrative film about a troupe of scientists who “investigate the source of a paranormal anomaly appearing around the world.”

The concert footage set to feature in the movie was filmed at London’s O2 Arena in September 2019. “The goal for Simulation Theory was to capture the scale of the electrifying live show and to expand upon its connection to the DNA of the world we built for the past three years in music videos for Muse,” Lance Drake shared in a statement. “In a strange turn, the film’s alternate reality eerily started to mirror our own.”

If you’re stuck in lockdown, fear not, the band will unleash the extravaganza online from Friday, August 21st.

The band have also unveiled a pair of limited edition box sets, released in celebration of the film, set to arrive on December 11th.

The Simulation Theory deluxe box set will feature an 80s-inspired deluxe film box set. In the box contains a pink/blue marbled LP with selections from the band’s September 2019 performance at London’s O2 Arena, a VHS-like box containing a HD 5.1 DTS Master Audio Blu-Ray of the film, a fluorescent pink cassette of the film score written by Matt Bellamy, a Marvel Simulation Theory comic book and an 11×17 Marvel Muse poster.

The super deluxe box set will feature the recordings pressed on a clear/pink nucleus, with the addition of a Murph Moto Jacket, MUSE Wood Sunglasses, and a Murph Face Mask.

Check out the trailer for the Muse Simulation Theory film: