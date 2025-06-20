Muse are back, and they’re not holding back. The genre-defying rock juggernauts have made their much-anticipated return with “Unravelling,” their first release since 2022’s ARIA #1 album Will Of The People.

The single was teased online before being premiered at an intimate warm-up show in Helsinki and later unveiled to a 50,000-strong crowd during the band’s headlining set at Finland’s Rockfest.

“Unravelling” showcases Muse’s knack for drama and innovation in equal measure. The track opens with ghostly, arpeggiated synths that pulse with unease before erupting into a wall of serrated riffs and a thunderous chorus. It’s quintessential Muse; cinematic, maximalist, and engineered to make stadiums quake.

Dan Lancaster produced the track (Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182), who also performs with the band on tour, adding an extra layer of cohesion between Muse’s studio output and their legendary live presence. The single’s sharp sonic contrast, otherworldly verses giving way to seismic riffs, reflects the genre-blending ambition Muse have honed across nine albums.

As the band embark on a run of major European festival dates—Hellfest (France), Pinkpop (Netherlands), Tons of Rock (Norway), Open’er Festival (Poland), NOS Alive (Portugal) and more—”Unravelling” is already proving to be a live highlight, reaffirming their place atop the global rock echelon.

Since forming in 1994, Muse (Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme) have amassed over 30 million album sales, two Grammy Awards, an ARIA #1 album in Drones, and a live reputation few can match. Known for pushing boundaries both musically and technologically, their blend of progressive rock, electronic flourishes and dystopian lyricism continues to evolve—and astonish.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, “Unravelling” captures the core of what makes Muse tick: tension, release, theatricality and sheer sonic force. It’s not just a return, it’s a reminder that Muse are still rewriting the rulebook on what rock can be.

Listen to “Unravelling” now via Warner Music Australia.