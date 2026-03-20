Muse have unveiled their tenth studio album in true interstellar fashion.

Announced today, The WOW! Signal is set for release on June 26th via Warner Records. In partnership with Sent Into Space, the UK trio has sent a specially designed tablet 33km into the atmosphere to premiere the video for lead single, “Be With You”, while a second payload carried stickers tied to a limited-edition vinyl release for fans to claim.

Watch the official music video below.

The WOW! Signal marks Muse’s first album since 2022’s Will Of The People, which charted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and topped Billboard’s rock and alternative rankings.

The album’s title draws inspiration from the real-world “WOW! signal” — a 72-second radio burst detected in 1977 from the constellation Sagittarius, long speculated to have extraterrestrial origins. The moment became iconic after astronomer Jerry R. Ehman circled the signal data and wrote “WOW!” on the printout.

Thematically, the record leans into cosmic mystery, existential reflection, and the idea of connection beyond the known, elements already present in the lead single.

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The WOW! Signal tracklist:

​1. The Dark Forest

​2. Nightshift Superstar

​3. Shimmering Scars

​4. Cryogen

​5. Be With You

​6. Hexagons

​7. The Sickness In You & I

​8. Unravelling

​9. Hush

​10. Space Debris