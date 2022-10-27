Looking for some unique memorabilia for the man cave?

You could score a signed guitar from Anthrax or the Rolling Stones for a ridiculously little cash this week in a completely unreserved auction.

Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers are hosting the auction, which includes lots of vinyl records, belt buckles, framed photographs and signed guitars and drum covers.

Artists that feature as part of the memorabilia collection includes The Beatles, Rolling Stones, KISS, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and many more.

“This is an opportunity for all music fans to get their hands on a piece of musical history from some of the most well-known bands and artists to date, with over 70 items going under the hammer,” said Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctions. “This is the first time a lifetime collection of music memorabilia of this size has come to auction from a dedicated music enthusiast and these items are perfect for the man cave and avid collectors.”

One of the items currently valued at $45 is an electric guitar with “unknown signatures”.

Still available for $1 is a framed drum cover signed by a mystery musician.

A number of the signed items have been made out to AV Vegas, an audio visual rental company based in the US.

The framed and signed Def Leppard guitar is currently selling for $200, or you could nab eight Rolling Stones CDs with a print for as little as $40.

The current bid on a guitar mounted with Rolling Stones memorabilia and “unverified” Rolling Stones signatures is just $185.

The prices are a far cry from some of the most expensive music memorabilia ever sold at auction, which include the acoustic guitar Kurt Cobain played for MTV Unplugged – that sold for $8,013,000 – or Ringo Starr’s drum kit, which sold for $2,939,000.

The complete catalogue can be viewed online, with items going under the hammer on Monday 31st October.