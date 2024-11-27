The 2024 Music Victoria Awards was rigged by hackers, organisers have confirmed.

The most recent edition was subjected to “voting fraud” in five of the publicly-voted categories, according to Music Victoria, which has overturned the bogus results.

In a statement published in full Wednesday, November 27th on its website, Music Victoria admits “unknown assailant/s” had tarnished the most recent edition, presented last month at Melbourne’s The Edge on Fed Square.

The trade association “has recently become aware of unusual activity within the third-party voting system used for the public voted categories in its 2024 Awards,” reads the statement.

Through internal investigations, “including liaison with the third-party voting system Award Force, cyber security experts and legal advice, it has been found that targeted action by an unknown assailant/s has resulted in thousands of misregistered votes being falsely attributed to nominees, resulting in a change to the recipients of five of the six publicly voted categories.”

Those affected categories were Best Song (initially won by Good Morning, “Excalibur”), Best Album (Gregor, Satanic Lullabies), Best Solo Artist (Audrey Powne), Best Group (RVG) and Best Regional Act (ZÖJ). The unaffected sixth category was Best DJ.

With its surprise admission, Music Victoria has named the true winners in those affected categories, and insists they’ll be appropriately celebrated in 2025.

The honours now go to Jess Ribeiro, “Summer of Love” (Best Song), Angie McMahon, Light, Dark, Light, Again (Best Album), Maple Glider (Best Solo Artist), Gut Health (Best Group) and Leah Senior (Best Regional Act).

The matter has since been referred to the Victoria Police Cybercrime, Fraud, Scams and Online Safety Unit for further investigation and action, reads the statement from Music Victoria, the independent, not-for-profit organisation and the state peak body for contemporary music.

“The Music Victoria Awards strive to elevate and celebrate our wonderful music community. We acknowledge the disappointment and devastation this news may cause members,” reads a statement.

“We are in contact with all parties and stakeholders and will carve out space in the 2025 Award ceremony to present the winners in front of our industry.” The Music Victoria Awards began in 2005, initially as The Age EG Music Awards as a celebration of the 21st anniversary of The Age Entertainment Guide. As a peak body organisation, Music Victoria reiterates it is “committed to honesty, transparency and integrity.”