My Chemical Romance are expanding the Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys world with a deluxe reissue of the album later this year.

Due out July 10th via Reprise Records, the expanded edition of the band’s 2010 fourth studio album will feature newly remastered versions of the original tracklist alongside nine bonus tracks, updated artwork, and a range of new physical formats.

Many of the bonus tracks have never previously appeared on vinyl or major streaming platforms, marking the first time fans will be able to access them outside of archival releases and live recordings.

To coincide with the announcement, My Chemical Romance have shared “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) (Recorded For BBC Radio 1)”, a live recording from 2010 that is now available to stream for the first time.

Originally released on November 22nd, 2010, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys marked a dramatic stylistic shift for the band following the gothic theatricality of The Black Parade. Produced by the group alongside Rob Cavallo, the album embraced neon-drenched dystopian rock, unfolding as a post-apocalyptic concept record set in a fictional California wasteland.

The album debuted inside the Top 10 in the US and multiple international territories upon release, while also topping Billboard’s Rock and Alternative Albums charts.

Alongside the deluxe edition announcement, the band also revealed new US sales milestones, with the album and singles “SING” and “Na Na Na” all newly certified Platinum.

The reissue will be available digitally, as well as across several collectible physical formats including picture disc, zoetrope and coloured vinyl variants, alongside CD and cassette editions. A special BL/ind tour edition vinyl pressing will also be sold at select dates between July and October.

The announcement arrives ahead of My Chemical Romance’s upcoming The Black Parade 2026 tour across the UK, Europe and North America, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band’s landmark third album. The run includes three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and a five-night residency at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, before the band heads to Southeast Asia later in the year.

My Chemical Romance’s “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) (Recorded For BBC Radio 1)” is out now. Pre-order the deluxe album here.