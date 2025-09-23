My Chemical Romance just announced a massive run of global tour dates, but it’s left local fans wondering: will they swing by Australia and New Zealand?

Official and press tour listings show the band locked into a heavy 2026 schedule covering South America, Southeast Asia, and Europe, but there are a couple of practical windows where an Australian and New Zealand leg could still appear.

The global anniversary tour is celebrating 20 years of the seminal record The Black Parade, and was just extended with an additional 17 shows. While the initial run was billed as the ‘Long Live The Black Parade’ tour, the new stretch of shows are titled ‘The Black Parade 2026’.

Kicking off in South America in January, the tour will then make its way through Southeast Asia in April and May, before heading to the UK and Europe in late June and July, then North America through to October.

The ‘Long Live The Black Parade’ tour began in July and spanned 12 dates, with the band’s last scheduled show performed this past weekend.

“There was headbanging, screamo singing, and high-voltage energy that reached every corner of the stadium before My Chemical Romance exploded into fan favorite ‘Helena,’” Rolling Stone wrote in a review of the band’s hometown show. “For the final chorus of the track, Gerard belted the notes along with the entire sold-out crowd while he was down on his knees. ‘I felt that one in my bones,’ he said.”

The absence of Australian and New Zealand dates have left fans scratching their head, but two realistic openings in the band’s busy schedule could see them come Down Under.

The obvious one is ahead of their Southeast Asia dates. Logistically, it’s a comfortable add to the schedule, given the nearly two-month break after the South American leg kicks off the global tour in January.

It’s common for acts to extend from Southeast Asia down to Australia and New Zealand on the same leg, rather than hop back around the Pacific. Adding some dates in early-to-mid May would be efficient route-wise.

The other avoids jamming the existing route.

Given My Chemical Romance have just finished up the 2025 run of their tour, the band have a natural lull now, before the 2026 run kicks off. A southern summer window is a classic time for international acts to tour, coinciding with festival season and peak stadium attendance.

While nothing has been officially announced, fans are holding out hope that the band makes an Australia and New Zealand leg a reality. For now, it’s a waiting game.