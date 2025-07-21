My Chemical Romance delivered a surprising musical moment during their recent San Francisco performance, treating fans to a rousing cover of Smashing Pumpkins‘ iconic song “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”.

The unexpected tribute took place at Oracle Park as part of MCR’s current ‘Long Live the Black Parade’ tour, which commemorates the 20th anniversary of their seminal 2006 album, The Black Parade. Frontman Gerard Way put his distinctive vocal stamp on the 1995 hit while the band stayed relatively faithful to the original arrangement of the song, which appears on Smashing Pumpkins’ acclaimed album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

This tour represents a significant milestone for My Chemical Romance, celebrating an album that has become a cornerstone of emo culture over the past two decades. The Black Parade has earned its place in music history, having been recognised by Rolling Stone as one of The Greatest 500 Albums of All Time.

The band’s revival of their landmark album began last year when they performed The Black Parade in its entirety at the When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas. The current tour extends this celebration, bringing their theatrical and emotionally charged performances to stadiums across the country.

In addition to their touring activities, My Chemical Romance recently released a deluxe edition reissue of their album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. This special edition features four previously unreleased live recordings from a 2005 BBC Radio 1 session for The Lock Up. The bonus tracks include live renditions of “I’m Not OK (I Promise)”, “Helena”, and “The Ghost of You”, along with a performance of “You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison”, which was originally available only as a B-side on a limited edition UK CD single.

The ‘Long Live the Black Parade’ tour features an impressive lineup of special guests, with bands including Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, and Evanescence joining MCR for select dates. The tour continues with upcoming performances throughout the coming months, including their next stop at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.