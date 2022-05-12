To get fans excited for their hugely-anticipated reunion tour, My Chemical Romance have released their first new song in eight years.

‘The Foundations of Decay’ was surprisingly released today, the band’s first piece of new music since 2014’s ‘Fake Your Death’, taken from their greatest hits compilation May Death Never Stop You.

It comes just as the emo icons will finally kick off their reunion tour next week in England, following numerous pandemic-related delays. MCR will tour Europe, the U.K., and North America this year before arriving for the Australia and New Zealand leg in 2023.

Originally set to visit Australia as part of the Download Festival in March 2020, COVID-19 restrictions soon saw the festival put on ice. MCR tried in vain to make their Australian tour work, with a run of dates even announced earlier this year for March 2022.

However, the band were forced to explained that, due to the “uncertainty regarding international border restrictions and indoor venue capacity limits”, their first visit to the country since 2012 would now have to take place almost exactly three years after it was first supposed to occur.

Kicking off in Brisbane on March 13th, 2023, the tour will visit also visit Melbourne and Sydney, with two shows scheduled in each city. Before Australia, MCR will play The Outer Fields at Western Springs in New Zealand on March 11th, 2023.

It’s not known if ‘The Foundations of Decay’ is a sign that the band are preparing to release a fifth studio album, but we’ll keep you posted with updates. Any new album would be long-awaited follow-up to 2010’s Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, which reached number 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Foundations of Decay’ is out now.

